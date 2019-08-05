The Lamoille County Nature Center comes to the Jeudevine Memorial Library on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m., presenting all things sunny! What gives our world color, creates our weather and seasons, and provides us with water to drink and food to eat? The sun of course!
Join the Lamoille County Nature Center as we celebrate our favorite star in the universe and explore the many ways that the sun powers our planet. Together we will build an easy solar oven from materials you can find at home and observe the sun’s power by attempting some sun-cooked goodies. If the weather is good, we will meet behind the library on the lawn but will be indoors if it’s rainy.
For more information, call the Jeudevine Memorial Library at 472-5948 or visit jeudevinememoriallibrary.org. The library is located at 93 Main Street in Hardwick.
