HARDWICK — The Galaxy Bookshop is celebrating the beginning of summer with a special poetry reading by four Vermont poets. The event will take place under the pavilion at Atkins Field in Hardwick on Tuesday, June 22 at 7 p.m.
Lizzy Fox (Red List Blue), Samantha Kolber (Birth of a Daughter), Scudder Parker (Safe as Lightning), and Diana Whitney (You Don’t Have to Be Everything) will read their poetry. Patrons may bring a comfortable folding chair, and chairs will also be available on site. CDC and Vermont Health Department guidelines for distancing and masking will apply during this event.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 472-5533 or visit galaxybookshop.indielite.com for a full schedule of events. The Galaxy Bookshop, located at 41 South Main Street in Hardwick, is a locally-owned and independent bookstore celebrating its 32nd year in business.
