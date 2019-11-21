On Sunday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m., children’s author Katherine Paterson will be at The Galaxy Bookshop in Hardwick, signing copies of her new picture book, The Night of His Birth. Her lovely version of the Christmas story focuses on the wonder of a newborn and the connection between a mother and her child.
Katherine Paterson is a prolific and award winning writer for children. Her honors include two Newbery Medals (for Bridge to Terebitha and Jacob Have I Loved), two National Book Awards (for The Great Gilly Hopkins and The Master Puppeteer), the Laura Ingalls Wilder Medal, the Hans Christian Andersen Award, and the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award. Paterson has published more than forty books, including picture books, novels, essays, and a memoir. She lives in Montpelier.
The Galaxy Bookshop, located at 41 South Main St. in Hardwick, is a locally-owned and independent bookstore celebrating its 31st year in business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.