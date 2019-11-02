BETHLEHEM, N.H. — On Friday, Nov. 1 from 5-7 p.m. the Gallery at WREN will celebrate First Friday with the opening reception of LAUNCH, an exhibit of new works by members of the 2019 LEAP Cohort. LEAP stand for Launching Emerging Artists Practicum, and is a year-long technical assistance program designed to give emerging artists the tools they need to achieve success in the marketplace, and grow their businesses as working artists.
Established in 2016 by Gallery Manager Katherine Ferrier, LEAP is modeled after WREN’s BETA program, an 8-week business training course designed to help entrepreneurs overcome common business challenges. This year, LEAP participants have worked together since WREN re-opened in April, taking monthly workshops, and offering each other peer-to-peer support on issues ranging from designing websites and pricing artwork, to writing an artist statement and giving an artist talk.
Members of the 2019 LEAP Cohort are Diane Downing (painter and mixed media artist), Crystal Lynn (jeweler), Michelle Motuzas (painter), Donna Stalaboin (textile artist) , and Susan Retz (painter).
LEAP is supported in part by funding from the Community Block Development Grant. Emerging artists are encouraged to apply for the 2020 LEAP program. Full scholarships are available to those who income qualify. For more information on LEAP and to download an application, visit www.wrenworks.org or e-mail katherinef@wrenworks.org.
The opening reception is part of Bethlehem’s First Friday celebration of art, and includes exhibits at 42 Maple. This exhibit runs through November and is free and open to the public. The Gallery at WREN is located at 2013 Main St. in Bethlehem and is open daily from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
