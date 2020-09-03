The Gallery at WREN recently announced what is being labelled “two must-see exhibits” this month.
In addition to hosting “Northern Exposure,” which will feature the works of Jeanette Fournier and Mimi Wiggin, the Gallery has partnered with The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem to showcase the images of world-renowned photographer and filmmaker Deborah Anderson in the Women of the White Buffalo exhibit.
As part of The Colonial’s mid-September social justice film series, Anderson’s work will make an appearance both on film at The Colonial and in print within the Gallery at WREN.
After 16 years spent working as a photographer, artist and art director, Anderson set her sights on the world of documentary filmmaking. The resulting piece, a two-year endeavor titled Women of the White Buffalo, chronicles the experiences of eight Native American Lakota women living on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Through the power of film and photography, Anderson captures the voices of the women whose strengths, struggles and ancient insights stand in defiance of the global, environmental and cultural crises which transcend the centuries. Anderson’s photography will be on display at the Gallery at WREN until Sept. 29.
Colonial Theatre showtimes for Women of the White Buffalo are Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:30 p.m.
Women of the White Buffalo has won seven awards, including the best feature documentary at the 24th Red Nation Film Festival, and Best Director of a Feature Documentary at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival. The images displayed in the Gallery were taken on the reservations during the filming of the documentary and showcase many of the women featured in the film, as well as surrounding landscapes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.