ST. JOHNSBURY — The Vermont Folklife Center will host an intensive workshop at Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium on Saturday Nov. 9 titled ‘Oral History and Audio Stories: An Introduction’ on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The hands-on workshop is for anyone wanting to learn the ins-and-outs of oral history and audio storytelling with a focus on documenting culture, community and place. Accessible for people at all levels of technical knowledge from the complete beginner to the professional. The day will begin with a brief introduction to VFC’s work, the approach to cultural research and an overview of the practices and purposes of oral history. Then the group explore the tools and techniques behind basic audio production and interviewing.
Skills learned will include the basics of interviewing, audio recording and editing as well as ideas for how to share and distribute your audio. There will also be space in the day to discuss your own projects (prospective or in progress) and the ways VFC staff and resources might offer support or guidance going forward. Go online for information at: https://www.vermontfolklifecenter.org/events/oral-history-and-audio-stories-introduction.
