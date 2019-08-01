Gawler Sisters, Bennett Konesni Bring New Take on Traditional Music to Tilly Aug. 2

Maine’s multi-talented Gawler Sisters — Edith, Molly, and Elsie — will join with musician/farmer Bennett Konesni to bring their special take on Scots-Irish, Franco-American, and Scandinavian traditions, as well as work songs to the Tillotson Center on Friday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m.
The three sisters, part of the famed Gawler Family Band, are described as fun-loving musicians whose use of banjo, cello, and fiddle have been influenced by the land they grew up in. Although rooted in the “downeast” style, the trio has been influenced by music from other times and places.
Joining them on stage will be another Maine native, Bennett Konesni, who owns and runs Duckback Farm in Belfast, Maine, focusing on garlic production, culinary herbs, and teas. In addition to farming, he is an internationally-known touring musician, focusing on northern fiddle and dance music as well as work songs for field and forest, which he uses on his own farm and teaches at workshops. He also creates papercuttings that depict a culture of food that integrates heritage breeds, seeds, songs, stories and dances.
For more information, contact the Center at 603-237-8576.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.