Genticorum Concert To Celebrate French-Canadian Folk And Celtic Music

The Great North Woods Committee for the Arts will present Genticorum, a internationally acclaimed trio of performers from Quebec, in the Museum Theater at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia, N.H. The performance will take place on Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m.
Over the past 18 years Genticorum has become a fixture on the international world, trad, folk and Celtic music circuit. The band’s six albums met with critical acclaim in Canada, the United States and Europe. Known for its energy and its stage presence, Genticorum has given more than a 1,000 concerts in more than 15 countries.
They weave precise and intricate fiddle, flute and accordion work, vocal harmonies, energetic foot percussion and guitar accompaniment.
The band includes musician Pascal Gemme, a leading force in Quebec’s traditional music scene. Known as much for his original compositions as his fine interpretation of traditional tunes, Gemme is the fiddler, singer and arranger of the band.
Guitarist Yann Falquet—who returns to the North Country–having performed here with Duo Duo–is a very active and creative acoustic guitar player on the Quebecois music scene. He has explored many styles of music and completed a Bachelor’s degree in jazz.
Flautist/accordion player Nicholas Williams also returns to the North Country, having performed with the trio Crowfoot, also brought to the region by the GNWCA in recent years. He has developed a reputation as a versatile and sought-after musician in the traditional music scenes of Quebec and New England.
Tickets for this celebration of French Canadian folk and Celtic music are available at Fiddleheads in Colebrook, online at www.gnwca.org and at the door on the night of the show.
