WHITEFIELD, N.H. — The Weathervane Theatre is presenting the Tony Award-winning musical farce “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Muder” in alternating repertory through Aug. 27.
Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” follows the charming Monty Navarro who will do whatever it takes to surpass the eight heirs who stand in the way of him inheriting his place in his family’s royal legacy. This wild and wicked musical filled with mayhem and nonstop laughs features Weathervane producing artistic director Ethan Paulini as all eight heirs.
In addition to Paulini, the cast features Luke Henson as Monty Navarro. Playing Monty’s two love interests are Reanne Acasio as Sibella Hallward and Maddie Lentz as Phoebe D’Ysquith. Liz Flemming, Robert H. Fowler, Carrie Greenberg, Marisa Kirby, Jewell Noel, Ephraim Takyi, and Lew Whitener make up the ensemble.
An ambitious musical for the performers, it also utilizes animated projections designed by Ian Evans. Illustrating artwork by Lizzie Behnke and Gibbs Murray, these projections enhance a signature Gibbs Murray scenic design in a whole new way.
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder is directed by Bob Hupp, artistic director for Syracuse Stage. Hupp directed 2019’s “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grille.”
“Weathervane is a special place that any theatre artist would want to return to,” said Hupp. “Gentleman’s Guide is one of my favorites and a thoroughly entertaining evening of theatre. It’s a tour de force for the company and a beautiful musical; it’s a mystery and a comedy that keeps us on our toes till the very end of the show.”
Performed to in-person audiences only, audiences are currently at full capacity. The theatre has an air purification system that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless Coös County is at a red or a high-level risk for Covid-19.
Suitable for ages 12+, tickets are available online (weathervanenh.org), by phone (603-837-9322) or in person at Weathervane’s box office (389 Lancaster Rd, Whitefield).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.