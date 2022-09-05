Gershwin Lecture Kicks Off Learning Series

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) begins an eight-week lecture series on Sept. 15 with presenter Robert Wyatt on The Gershwin Brothers.
Wyatt has been a lecture/recitalist for the Smithsonian Institution for 31 years and served as an exhibition artist for their Piano 300 exhibition in 2000. As a Smithsonian Scholar, he has presented musical programs in school systems under the sponsorship of the Ford Foundation. In April 2006, he was selected by the U.S. State Department to present a series of lecture/recitals in Canada. As there is no piano available at Catamount Arts, he will use many song and film clips to highlight the life and music of Ira and George Gershwin.
In 1987, Wyatt discovered several unpublished piano preludes by George Gershwin and in the ensuing years has pursued research that has established him as one of the nation’s foremost Gershwin scholars. His book “The George Gershwin Reader” was published by Oxford University Press in 2004. Wyatt holds three degrees in piano performance, completing his doctorate with eminent Hungarian pianist Edward Kilenyi, and has performed throughout the United States and internationally. He is currently a piano faculty member at the Middlebury Community Music Center.
All lectures will be at Catamount Arts on Eastern Ave. in St Johnsbury from 1:30-3 p.m. More information is available at learn.uvm.edu/olli/stj or by calling 802-565-5817.
