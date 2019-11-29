On Monday Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., White Mountain Science, Inc. (WMSI) will be at the library for Green Screen Animation. Big-budget movie producers and meteorologists use green screens every day. Students will have the opportunity to put themselves into an animated story with the help of the technology. After grabbing images in front of a green screen, students will insert themselves into a Scratch program, and from there, the sky is the limit with what they can achieve during this creative session. Dance with friends on a stage, shoot a bow and arrow in a forest, and even simulate flight through the clouds before your very eyes. This program is for youth in grade 6 and up and pre-registration is required.
On Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. Wigglebots will be created. Students will delve into the creative process by designing robots that move on their own using only a single motor. Students will troubleshoot each other’s designs and seek out creative solutions, ensuring all bots are wiggling and drawing by the end! This program is for children in Grade K-3 and is 1½ hour program. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.
To register or more information about the programs, contact Ronnie Buckman, youth services librarian, at 603-788-3352 or email: wml@myfairpoint.net.
