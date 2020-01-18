Get Wild with ACT’s ‘Wild Thing’ Nature Trivia At Rek’-lis

BETHLEHEM — Sharpen your pencils and get your team together to enjoy the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust’s (ACT) first ever ‘Wild Thing’ nature trivia night on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 7 – 9 p.m. at Rek’-lis Brewing in Bethlehem, N.H.
Test your knowledge of the outdoors, laugh, eat and drink and maybe win Rek’-lis gift certificates all while supporting conservation and community in the North Country. There will be three prize rounds throughout the night, so both early birds and night owls will have opportunities to win regardless of bed times.
Bonus for anyone showing their love early! Pre-register with a donation by Thursday, Jan. 23 at noon and get an order of chips and salsa and one beer free (high ABV not included). Registration is not required but is appreciated to help organizers plan. To sign up go to act-nh.org/education-events.
The Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust leads private, voluntary action to conserve land in the North Country.
