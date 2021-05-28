ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has partnered with the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce and the Town of St. Johnsbury to revive Hey St. J! #GetDownTown, beginning Saturday, June 12.
Hey St. J! #GetDownTown is a free, family-friendly performing arts series that will bring monthly shows and activities to three downtown St. Johnsbury venues in June, July, and August.
Hey St. J! #GetDownTown debuted in 2020 to encourage safe, outdoor family-friendly entertainment during the pandemic, when live touring shows were canceled, families were restless from a spring spent in quarantine, and downtown businesses were struggling. The series brought the community together outdoors, secured paying gigs for local artists, and gave downtown shops, eateries, and breweries a much-needed boost. Community feedback was overwhelmingly positive from all sectors, so organizers decided to bring it back.
The inaugural season of Hey St. J! #GetDownTown was limited to two Saturdays in September, but this year’s series will host events in June, July, and August. The 2021 #GetDownTown series opens Saturday, June 12th, from noon-4 p.m., and includes circus arts, local music, artist talks, live painting demonstrations, biking, shopping, refreshments, and more.
Nimble Arts, silk aerialists and Cirque du Soleil veterans who captured the hearts of NEK audiences at First Night North performances, will perform at the new Three Rivers Path Trailhead Pavilion on Bay Street. Equipped with their own state-of-the-art freestanding aerial rig, Nimble Arts brings Big Top-caliber splendor to the great outdoors, dazzling audiences of all ages. Nimble Arts will perform consecutive shows at 1, 2, and 3 p.m.
Alt-country blues rock favorites The Barnyard Incident will play at the Welcome Center in Depot Square. The Barnyard Incident features Deb Sullivan on lead vocals, James Sullivan on fiddle and lead guitar, Perry Williams on upright bass, Dan Salomon on guitars, and St. Jay’s own Pam McCann on drums. The Barnyard Incident will play at noon and 2:30.
Singer/songwriter and born entertainer Jon Gailmor will play two solo shows on Railroad Street. Known and adored for his irresistible, humorous, and sometimes absurd live performances, Gailmor writes and plays music for all ages, engaging audiences with his trademark blend of nostalgia, hilarity, irreverence, and wisdom. He will perform at 1:30 and 3:30.
StJ Art on the Street, a walkable outdoor gallery showcasing fine art in storefronts and shop windows, will host an Art Walk among its Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue exhibits. Artists featured in StJ Art on the Street’s summer show will be available along the route for discussion and questions, and spectators are invited to watch renowned painter Larry Golden as he creates new work in Depot Square Park at noon.
Also included in the StJ Art on the Street Art Walk is a brand new show in Catamount Arts’ Fried Family Gallery on Eastern Ave. Catamount Arts will be open to the public, and staffers will welcome back familiar patrons and new visitors for the first time since March 2020.
NEK Prosper’s St. Johnsbury Community Hub project will furnish giant games, a Community Hub Pic Tour photography event, and a Neighbor Up Award and Pitch Contest. The June 12 #GetDownTown event will also include bike rides from the Three Rivers Path Trailhead, and Dolcetti Gelato, the delicious product of Umbrella’s Social Enterprise program.
The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce will encourage local shopping during all Hey St. J! #GetDownTown events with reward cards, available at all downtown merchants. Card holders gain points for purchases at eateries, retail shops, the Farmers Market, and other businesses during #GetDownTown events,which count toward a St. J canvas tote bag.
For more information visit catamountarts.org or discoverstjohnsbury.com.
