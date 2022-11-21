ST. JOHNSBURY — For many, Thanksgiving week marks the official start of the holiday season, and Catamount Arts is no exception.
Encouraged by a summer of community-minded outdoor programming including four Final Fridays events and 11 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury concerts in two locations, Catamount staffers urge holiday shoppers to keep supporting local businesses. Arts-related gifts support the community at all levels, promoting artists, local eateries, travel and tourism, while putting money back into programming and education opportunities for the Northeast Kingdom.
Catamount’s Annual Benefit Auction is open online until 8 p.m. Dec. 4. Auction items include something for everyone: books, jewelry, warm weather attire, coffee, hay bales, candles, snowshoes, pottery, furniture, fishing gear, quilts, kayaks, paddleboards, and teddy bears. A few getaway packages are also available for online bidding through the 4th.
Tickets to all KCP Presents shows, bringing big-city arts to smalltown Vermont, are 30% off through Nov. 30. Tickets are available for South Africa’s Soweto Gospel Choir, Trio Mediæval from Norway, comedian Paula Poundstone, the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine, fiddling favorites Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy, Peking Acrobats, and Yamato Drummers of Japan.
Speaking of live performances, First Night North buttons make excellent gifts for the whole family and guarantee admission to eight full hours of family-friendly live entertainment on New Year’s Eve, including music, dance, comedy, improv, storytelling and the beloved Family Fun Fair and pancake supper.
Raffle tickets are another tried and true favorite. This year’s All Wheel for the Arts Raffle prize is a brand new Mitsubishi Sport and a Burke Mountain ski pass and a standup paddle board: three prizes in one. Raffle tickets are buy 2, get 1 free through Dec. 31 at 7:40 p.m. The drawing will be held during First Night North.
Other gift options include tickets to Catamount Arts center programming such as hi-def screenings by the Metropolitan Opera and the National Theatre of London, as well as weekly independent movies, or Catamount Arts memberships.
For more information, visit catamountarts.org or call the box office at 802-748-2600.
