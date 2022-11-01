Gift Ideas Abound At Area Holiday Bazaars

The following is a list of holiday bazaars in the area scheduled for the coming weeks ahead of the gift-giving season:
Saturday, Nov. 5
Holiday extravaganza craft & vendor show, Newport Eagles Lodge, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., A fun day filled with amazing Crafters and Vendors! Find those perfect gifts for the upcoming Holidays or maybe something special for yourself! The Auxiliary will have a tasty lunch and raffles for purchase. Phone: (802) 334-2277
Sunday, Nov. 6
Christmas Bazaar, Concord School, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lots of vendors, raffle table, 8th grade bake sale and Wildcat Cafe will be set up. Presented by Concord Booster Club.
— — —
Birch Bark Ornaments Workshop, Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, 1-5 p.m. Enjoy the simple pleasure of creating a decoration or gift from materials responsibly harvested in Vermont. Utilizing techniques common to the Scandinavian and Russian style of basketry. Website: www.highlandartsvt.org
Saturday, Nov. 12
North Danville Baptist Church Christmas in the Country Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Homemade donuts, cookie walk, food table, handmade crafts, hand-knitted items, Rada.
— — —
Annual Elks Holiday Craft/Vendor Fair, Elks Lodge in Derby Center, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Holiday shopping! You will find many hand made items of all kinds, baked goods, grocery packs, maple products and hand paint items. Phone: (802) 766-8838
— — —
Benefit Craft Show for Justice For Dogs, a Wolcott-based animal rescue organization, Hazen Union Gym, Hardwick, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,. This show features over 50 crafters. There will be door prizes, music, 50/50 raffle, a silent auction and a lantern auction. A pet food drive will also be held at the craft show.
— — —
Christmas Bazaar, Lyndonville United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Handmade crafts, food sale, white elephant table. Soup, bread and dessert lunch served starting at 11.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Willing Workers Holiday Fair, Sugar Hill Meeting House, Rt. 117, Sugar Hill, N.H., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafts, food to go, baked goods, artisanal wares, music, Grandma’s Attic.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Holiday Craft Fair, Littleton Opera House, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 30 vendors selling an assortment of beautiful and high quality handmade crafts, holiday items, soaps, fudge, jams, and gifts for your holiday shopping. http://littletonoperahouse.com/
— — —
Holiday Bazaar Craft and Vendor Fair, Green Mountain Mall, St. Johnsbury, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday portraits by HP Photography LLC , cookie decorating, face painting, baked goods, candles, wooden signs, Hot Coco Bombs and much more. Contact Annie by email with any questions: anniestreasures802@yahoo.com
Saturday, Dec. 3
53rd Annual Burklyn Arts Holiday Market, Lyndon Town School, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wide selection of juried Vermont and northern New Hampshire artists and craftspeople. Musical performances, seasonal entertainment, homemade lunches served daily. Huge silent raffle, cookie sale, children’s activities. All proceeds benefit Burklyn Arts Council Arts-In-The Schools and community programs. Website: https://www.burklyn-arts.org/
— — —
Wintermarket Holiday Artisan Market, Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. A festive Bavarian-inspired, indoor & outdoor, artisan market for the whole family! Celebrate the magic of the season with carols, performances with No String Marionette Company, music with master fiddler Patrick Ross and accordionist Nathan Longo, unique eats, and good cheer. Website: highlandartsvt.org
— — —
Lunenburg Gingerbread Bazaar, Gilman School building, 2720 River Road, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Vendors, lunch, contests, Mrs. Claus, new color Lunenburg T-shirts, and more. FMI 802-892-6654, www.topofthecommon.org
— — —
9th Annual Coventry Holiday Craft And Gift Fair, Coventry Village School, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop with our 40 crafters and vendors. The kitchen will be open for lunch and baked sale. Raffle, kids craft and goodie bags and a visit from Santa are also on the schedule! To support the Coventry School. Phone: (802) 754-6464
— — —
Holiday Bazaar Craft and Vendor Fair, Green Mountain Mall, St. Johnsbury, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a picture with Santa. Holiday portraits by HP Photography LLC , cookie decorating, face painting, baked goods, candles, wooden signs, Hot Coco Bombs and much more. Contact Annie by email with any questions: anniestreasures802@yahoo.com
Saturday, Dec. 10
Holiday Bazaar Craft and Vendor Fair, Green Mountain Mall, St. Johnsbury, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a picture with Santa. Holiday portraits by HP Photography LLC , cookie decorating, face painting, baked goods, candles, wooden signs, Hot Coco Bombs and much more. Contact Annie by email with any questions: anniestreasures802@yahoo.com
Saturday, Dec. 17
Holiday Bazaar Craft and Vendor Fair, Green Mountain Mall, St. Johnsbury, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a picture with Santa. Holiday portraits by HP Photography LLC , cookie decorating, face painting, baked goods, candles, wooden signs, Hot Coco Bombs and much more. Contact Annie by email with any questions: anniestreasures802@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.