Global Hip-Hop Stars Nomadic Massive Play Levitt AMP St. Jay Finale

The 3rd Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series comes to a close this Sunday, September 22nd, with multilingual super-group Nomadic Massive and opening act KeruBo. The free concert, presented by Catamount Arts in partnership with Dog Mountain, will be the last in this season’s ten-show series.
Nomadic Massive sings and raps in English, French, Creole, Spanish and Arabic; members of the Montreal-based crew hail from Port-au-Prince, Santiago de Chile, Algiers, Buenos Aires, Paris, and Kingstown. Since the group’s inception in 2004, they’ve brought their action-packed show around the world, headlining venues, festivals and events ranging from the International Montreal Jazz Festival to the Rudolstadt TFF Festival in Germany, by way of the Festival International de Louisiane and the Grand Performances in Los Angeles.
The crew has several recordings to its credit, including the Nomad’s Land EP (2005), the Supafam mixtape (2012), a self-titled LP (2013) and their most recent album, The Big Band Theory (2016) on the Coop Les Faux Monnayeurs label. All records were well received amongst fans and critics as they await the new EP that is currently in the works.
An incredible stage behemoth that has seen a fascinating evolution since its inception, Nomadic Massive delivers unbounded hip-hop that skillfully combines live instrumentation with diverse sampling, internationally-influenced grooves, and an inclusive message that transcends all borders.
Opening act KeruBo a Burlington-based Afro-jazz singer/songwriter originally from Kenya, has over 20 years’ experience performing all over the world. KeruBo sings African folk music, Afro jazz, slave spirituals, folk songs and more, with inflections of Brazilian samba, bossa nova, jazz, and blues.
Influenced by generations of strong-minded notable female singers such as Achien’g Abura, Miriam Makeba, Doroty Masuka, and Nina Simone, KeruBo makes music that preserves her culture and heritage while highlighting social justice issues affecting vulnerable minority groups.
Nomadic Massive and KeruBo will be at Dog Mountain on Sunday, September 22nd, as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. Sunday’s show will be the 10th free, family- and dog-friendly concert of this year’s series. Parking is on-site (with handicapped parking available) and carpooling is very much encouraged. Food and drink is available for sale thanks to Kingdom Taproom, providing beer and wine, and local food vendors including, new this year, Calex, the ambulance service that recently branched out to the burgers-and-fries business. No outside alcohol is permitted.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free live music. Over 500 free Levitt concerts have taken place this summer, bringing acclaimed emerging artists and seasoned musical legends to 26 cities and towns from coast to coast.
Catamount Arts and partnering sponsors hope to bring a fourth Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series to Dog Mountain in 2020. Each year, the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation awards grants to fund free concerts in small cities and towns throughout the country, but grant applicants must demonstrate community support for the series via a massive online voting campaign. Supporters and patrons of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series are asked to stay tuned for information about online voting which will occur later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.