Glorious Leader At The Music Box In Craftsbury

A unique musician brings his solo project Glorious Leader to the Music Box in Craftsbury on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
Glorious Leader is the project of American musician, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist Kyle Woolard.
“Written and recorded in his home in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, the music is an attempt at uncompromising honesty. It is a quest for simplicity. It is a celebration of humanity, of the far north, of the infinite shades between joy and sorrow, of wood stoves and whiteouts,” noted information provided by Lisa Sammet from the Music Box.
Woolard’s arrangements include strings, glockenspiels, his grandfather’s 1930s ukulele, synthesizers, and layers of vocal harmonies. At the core of the music is his trademark fingerpicking.
Woolard is also the leader of orchestral post-rock band The Anatomy of Frank, which seeks to record an album for and on every continent. He has toured over two dozen times in Europe and North America and has released three full-length albums. His debut EP as Glorious Leader will be released on Jan. 14, 2020 and will be called ‘My Kingdom.’ Find him at: http://theanatomyoffrank.bandcamp.com.
For more information call 586-7533 or www.themusicboxcraftsbury.org.
