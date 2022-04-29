Glover Museum’s Ablutions Exhibition Preps For Opening

GLOVER — The Museum of Everyday Life is soliciting submissions for its upcoming exhibition featuring Ablutions (the act of bathing or washing the body), which will open on Saturday, June 4.
The museum also invites community participation in the exhibit installation. “We will consider bathing practices throughout time and across cultures including Roman baths, Turkish baths, the Russian banya, salt baths, surgical scrubbing, therapeutic bathing, Sitz baths, bed baths, sound baths, gay male bathhouse culture, and the town of Bath,” says the museum’s Clare Dolan. “We’ll consider bathing in the setting of water scarcity, bathing in extreme environments (the desert, the arctic) – we are interested in bathing techniques and practices of all kinds. We’ll look at bathing vessels including bathtubs, bidets, showers, footbaths, wash basins, baptismal fonts, soaking tubs, hot tubs, and all manner of loofahs, scrubbies, exfoliators, oils, soaps and other bathing tools. We’re interested in ritual purification practices including the Mikveh, Wudu, Kippuru and Baptism.
“We welcome contributions in any form,” she added. “We will accept personal artifacts accompanied by your individual narrative, vague, raw ideas for displays, fully-realized art objects, as well as theoretical writings, and research. We anticipate that tubs and bathing vessels will be the hardest to find, so if you’ve got any that you’d be willing to lend, please get in touch!”
The Museum of Everyday Life is a self-service institution and does not always have staff on hand, therefore the safety and security of donated objects cannot be guaranteed. “Sometimes the volume of contributions that we receive mean that we are unable to display everything; the museum curatorial staff makes the final display decisions,” Dolan noted.
A self-addressed, postage-paid envelope or box will ensure that donations are returned upon completion of the exhibition. To contribute to the exhibition, or for more information, contact Dolan at museumofeverydaylife.org. The mailing address is 3482 Dry Pond Rd., Glover, VT 05839. Deadline for contributions is May 10.
Community Work Weekends: Interested in participating in the exhibit installation? Community work weekends will be May 14-15, May 21-22, May 9-10, and May 28-29. Installation week will be from May 29-June 3, and the opening celebration will be on June 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.