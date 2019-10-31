GNWCA Bringing Gaelic Group Farsan To Rialto Theater

The Great North Woods Committee for the Arts opens another season at the Rialto Theatre in Lancaster on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m., by bringing the Gaelic group Farsan to the North Country.
Promoting what they call “Gaelic Traditions In The New World,” the group takes its name from the word Farsan, which is Scottish Gaelic and it means “range, ramble.” The group unites song, dance and instrumental music from the Gaelic traditions of Scotland and Cape Breton. They blend fiddle, pipes, whistles, piano and accordion with percussive stepdance and puirt-à-beul (mouth music).
Band members include Mairi Britton on vocals and step dancing. Mairi’s love of the Gaelic language was sparked at the age of five and it has shaped a journey from her hometown of Edinburgh to the Hebrides, Ireland, and now to Nova Scotia where she teaches Gaelic at St. Francis Xavier University.
Elias Alexander will be on pipes, whistles and vocals for this concert. He is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, and actor, with a career that places him at the forefront of creativity within contemporary Celtic music in the United States.
On fiddle is Katie McNally, who returns to the North Country. She has performed under the banner of the GNWCA with her Katie McNally trio in recent years and with Long Time Courting.
A student of acclaimed fiddler Hanneke Cassel, Katie has played at the Newport Folk Festival, the Barns at Wolf Trap, The Freight and Salvage, The Festival of American Fiddle Tunes, Benaroya Hall, as well as various folk venues throughout North America.
Also returning to the North Country is dancer and pianist Neil Pearlman. A multi-instrumentalist, stepdancer and host of podcast the TradCafe, Neil Pearlman is a vital and distinctive voice in contemporary traditional music. Described as “a tremendous pianist” on BBC Radio Scotland and “a force to be reckoned with” by WGBH’s Brian O’Donovan, Pearlman is recognized in many Celtic music circles for his unique approach to the piano.
