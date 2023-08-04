GNWCA Hosts Rock n Roll Party August 5

COLUMBIA, N.H. — Retro-rock music from the 1960s is on the menu Saturday, August 5 at Great North Woods Center for the Arts (GNWCA) in Columbia. Local band Rock On! will be turning out the hits, and it’s also the same weekend as Stewartstown Day, a time of family and friends reuniting mid-summer.
The show starts at 7 p.m. and the GNWCA will have the colored lights (and the AC) going for the dance floor favorites, ready to rock. Rock On features Jules Rancourt on guitar and vocals, Katie Rancourt on drums and vocals, Jay Stuart on keyboard and vocals, and Tom Jordan on bass. Jules is a veteran of the music scene. He started with rock music of the 1960s-80s, explored country music for a while before returning to vintage rock with Rock On.
Jules is joined by his daughter Katie, who brings fire to the group with her aggressive drumming - “Wipe Out,” is always a crowd pleaser wherever the band goes. Tom Jordan has played bass with the band for about 15 years now, and Jay Stuart is new to the group, replacing long-time band member Bernie Walling, who retired from performing. Stuart is adept at multiple musical instruments and once served as music teacher in the region. “You can expect everything from this band, from Bryan Adams to Creedence Clearwater Revival, and everything in between,” says GNWCA president Charlie Jordan.
GNWCA is located on Route 3 in Columbia (the former Our Lady of Grace Shrine). For more information, visit gnwca.org or call 603-246-8998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.