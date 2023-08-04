GNWCA Hosts Rock n Roll Party August 5

Rock On! plays August 5 at Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia, N.H. (Courtesy photo)

COLUMBIA, N.H. — Retro-rock music from the 1960s is on the menu Saturday, August 5 at Great North Woods Center for the Arts (GNWCA) in Columbia. Local band Rock On! will be turning out the hits, and it’s also the same weekend as Stewartstown Day, a time of family and friends reuniting mid-summer.

