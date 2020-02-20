Goodrich Library To Feature Librarian Who Has Visited Every Vermont Library

NEWPORT — Vermont librarian Jessamyn West will discuss her adventures visiting all of the state’s public libraries in a talk at Goodrich Memorial Library in Newport on March 4 at 7 p.m. Her talk, “Vermont’s 183 Libraries,” is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series and is free and open to the public.
Sharing history, trivia, and photographs, West will reflect on her quest to visit Vermont’s 183 public libraries. Attendees will learn about Vermont’s live-in libraries, the history of Vermont’s bookmobiles, and why there are old shoes in one library’s display case.
Jessamyn West is a library technologist. She’s a nationally known speaker, writer, and educator on the issues facing today’s libraries. Her blog on libraries and politics, Librarian.net, is one of the longest-running librarian websites. She writes for Computers in Libraries magazine and is the author of Without a Net: Librarians Bridging the Digital Divide. As a librarian without a library, she has spent the past 15 years working as a hands-on technology educator.
The Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays series is held on the first Wednesday of every month from October through May in nine communities statewide, featuring speakers of national and regional renown. Talks in Newport are held at Goodrich Memorial Library. All First Wednesdays talks are free and open to the public.
