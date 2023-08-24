Grammy Winner Del Curto To Perform With NCCP In ‘Tango Fantastico’

FRANCONIA, N.H. — On the heels of their summer-long festival, which featured 10 well-attended weekend performances in Franconia, Haverhill, Sugar Hill and Whitefield, and more than 15 outreach programs throughout Grafton and Coos Counties, the North Country Chamber Players will present ‘Tango Fantastico,’ two afternoons of virtuosity and passion, with special guest artist and Grammy Award winner, Hector Del Curto.
One of the world’s most sought-after bandoneonists, Del Curto was described by the New York Times as, “a splendid player” and recently performed as guest soloist with the Boston Symphony. These programs will be unique opportunities to hear the former musical director of the Broadway sensation, “Forever Tango,” performing new and old tangos with the Chamber Players on September 2, at the Dow Pavilion in Franconia and September 3, at the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield. Both concerts begin at 4 p.m. There is also an “open rehearsal” of this program Friday, September 1, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at All Saints Church in Littleton.
Program and Performers: Del Curto will be joined by Chamber Player members Susan Nidel, who has already made solo recordings with Del Curto, Ronnie Bauch, Ah Ling Neu, Chris Finckel, and North Country favorite, violinist Curt Macomber, in tangos by Del Curto, Astor Piazzolla and Carlos Gardel. Also featured on this program will be a rising star, clarinetist Santiago Del Curto.
Background: Described by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts as “one of the outstanding cultural resources in the state of New Hampshire,” and lauded by a critic from the Boston Musical Intelligencer as, “a sophisticated group of experienced, passionate, focused, and obviously talented musicians,” the Chamber Players, during their 45-year residency in the North Country, have provided interactive, in-school concerts and seminars for more than 80,000 students, and have performed on the floor of the New Hampshire State Legislature, where they received a standing ovation from over 400 legislators for a presentation detailing their unique and nationally-recognized Rural Arts Program.
Pay-What-You-Wish: The North Country Chamber Players has ‘Pay-What-You-Wish’ ticket pricing for their concerts. Seating is limited, so attendees are asked to make free on-line reservations. Visit northcountrychamberplayers.org for further information and reservation links.
