Grammy Winner Del Curto To Perform With NCCP In ‘Tango Fantastico’

The North Country Chamber Players welcome Grammy winning Hector Del Curto for September 2-3 shows of Tango Fantastico. (Courtesy photo)

FRANCONIA, N.H. — On the heels of their summer-long festival, which featured 10 well-attended weekend performances in Franconia, Haverhill, Sugar Hill and Whitefield, and more than 15 outreach programs throughout Grafton and Coos Counties, the North Country Chamber Players will present ‘Tango Fantastico,’ two afternoons of virtuosity and passion, with special guest artist and Grammy Award winner, Hector Del Curto.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.