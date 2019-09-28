Grammy Winner To Perform At Colonial Theatre In Bethlehem

The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem, N.H., with the support of Mascoma Bank, will host Grammy Award winning singer songwriter Iris DeMent with special guest Ana Egge on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The youngest of 14 children, born in Arkansas and raised in Southern California, Iris DeMent spent her childhood immersed in gospel and traditional country music. Beginning with her 1992 debut, ‘Infamous Angel,’ which was hailed as “an essential album of the 1990’s” by Rolling Stone, Iris DeMent released a series of records that established her as “one of the finest singer-songwriters in America” according to The Guardian. The music earned her multiple Grammy nominations, as well as the respect of peers like John Prine, Steve Earle, and Emmylou Harris, who all invited her to collaborate. Merle Haggard dubbed her “the best singer I’ve ever heard” and asked her to join his touring band, and David Byrne and Natalie Merchant famously covered her “Let The Mystery Be” as a duet on MTV Unplugged. NPR called her “one of the great voices in contemporary popular music” and The Boston Globe hailed her work as “a work of rare, unvarnished grace and power.”
Ana Egge is a Brooklyn based-by-way-of North Dakota singer and songwriter. To date, she has recorded 11 albums of original music. She sings, plays guitar, mandolin, bottleneck slide guitar and piano. According to Steve Earle, Egge sounds “like she’s telling us her deepest, darkest secrets.”
Tickets are available in advance while they last at Maia Papaya Cafe, Bethlehem, or Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury or www.BethlehemColonial.org. The doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 8.
