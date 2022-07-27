LISBON, N.H. — The Lisbon Area Historical Society (LAHS) recently had three historic stage curtains conserved through a $14,867 grant from New Hampshire’s Moose Plate Program administered by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts.
The Moose Plate Program funds preservation of publicly-owned artistic and cultural resources. The three curtains are owned by the Town of Lyman and had been hanging over the stage in the upstairs of the old Lyman Grange Hall since the 1930s.
Near the end of the 1880s and until about 1940, town and Grange halls decorated their stages with curtains painted by scenic artists. These beautiful works of art were installed in the most-visited places in the town, where the public congregated for Grange and town meetings, public, and private events. The Lyman Grange Hall had three scenic curtains on its stage.
After discovering the curtains in the Lyman Grange Hall, which is no longer used, and realizing the need to have them removed from their environment, LAHS obtained permission from the Town of Lyman to contact Chris Hadsel, director of Curtains Without Borders (CWB) of Burlington, Vt., to have them professionally removed and wrapped for safe storage until future conservation.
One of the curtains is painted with a silhouette of a big band, a rainbow, confetti, and colorful floating balloons advertising local businesses, twenty-one being in Lisbon at the time. That curtain, painted c. 1932 by Lucretia Rogers in her Plymouth, NH studio, is on permanent loan with LAHS. A second curtain has a generic busy street scene advertising dozens of area businesses, and the third is a grand drape depicting a romantic European scene with painted billowing green and gold drapes. The advertising curtain and grand drape were painted c. 1932 by Marion Fracher in her Wentworth, NH studio. The Town of Lisbon donated its town hall as a workspace for the 16’x8’ curtains. The curtains underwent the meticulous conservation process of being vacuumed, sponged, stabilized with a special spray, patched, mended, judiciously in-painted, and fitted with new boards and roller coverings.
The grant requires that the artifacts be displayed for the public to view. Until the recent acquisition by LAHS of the historic former Lisbon Congregational Church Parish House on Depot St.,, there was no venue suitable to display the huge curtains. Now that LAHS has a museum with ample space, it will have all three curtains on display in the main room of its museum, when it opens to the public after upcoming renovations to make the building handicap-accessible. At that time, there will be a public reception and program presented by Director Hadsel of CWB.
CWB is a nonprofit dedicated to documenting and preserving historic painted scenery, which it has done at local venues such as the Landaff Town/Grange Hall, Monroe Grange Hall, Haverhill’s Alumni Hall, Pike Hall, Orford’s Town Hall Heritage Center, Barnet Town Hall, Topsham Town Hall, Fairlee Town Hall, and West Fairlee Town Hall. A map of the United States on curtainswithoutborders.org shows the location of each curtain, and clicking on the location will bring up an image and details for each.
The Lyman curtain conservation project was a joint effort. Volunteers from Lisbon, Lyman, and Landaff put in a total of 85 hours amounting to an in-kind donation of $2,125, while assisting the CWB team. New England Wire Technologies supplied a box truck and employees to help transport the curtains to the Lisbon Town Hall. “The project is an excellent example of how LAHS works to engage all three towns and continue to meet its mission to preserve and promote each town’s history,” stated librarian Andrea Fitzgerald.
For more information, visit lisbonareahistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.