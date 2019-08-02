The United Community Church on Main Street in St. Johnsbury is holding a family day camp on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The theme is ‘3 Great Loves.’
All ages are welcome. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided. There is no cost for the event, but preregistration is encouraged. It will be a day filled with music, theater, stories, outreach project and crafts.
3 Great Loves is our denomination-wide story telling initiative. In the coming years, the United Church of Christ will collect and lift the stories of local churches and affiliates. Stories about how church people are living out God’s love and expressing love of neighbor, children and creation, our 3 Great Loves. From knitting clubs; making hats for newborns; collecting food for food pantries; standing together against an injustice. No story is too insignificant to share.
