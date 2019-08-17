The first annual Great North Woods Arts and Crafts Fair will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia.
The fair will include many vendors selling their own crafts, including handwoven baskets, jewelry, lip balm, tie-dyed T-shirts, stained glass, turbo fluffed creations, handmade gifts, butcher blocks and cutting boards, beautiful ceramics and more.
“We are looking forward to hosting this show with these creative artists from around the region,” said Donna Jordan, organizer of the event and a member of the Arts Center management team.
Children will enjoy free face painting and coloring activities—which includes rock painting. “We are hoping that the children who take part will consider painting a rock that we can keep in a children’s rock garden we would like to create near the back of the property,” said Jordan. “It will be a wonderful way for them, when they grow to become adults, to stop in one day and look for the rock they once painted when they were very little.” She said it is an activity anticipated at other activities planned over the coming years. There will also be some game activities, and children will receive a small gift for participating.
The museum/concert room on the first floor of the larger building will be open to the public, and the outside doors will be open for viewing into the former chapel upstairs. “We are not ready to let the public tour inside the upstairs at this point because it is a work in progress, but they are able to see it from the large doors looking in,” said Jordan. “We are happy to talk about the project, and the amazing amount of work our team has been able to accomplish in the past year—as well as the plans for the future.”
Food, snacks and beverages will also be for sale during the Arts and Crafts Fair, and Jordan said it is hoped that those returning home from their visit to the Moose Festival during that weekend will be able to stop in and visit with the vendors plus look around the property. Free live music will take place throughout the day on the manger stage, so visitors are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket to sit and enjoy the grounds.
