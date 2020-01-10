Great North Woods Arts Throwing 1980s Dance Party

COLEBROOK, N.H. — Remember Madonna’s “Material Girl,” Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” and Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself?” Can you name hits by The Eurythmics, Van Halen, The Police and Tears For Fears? If you can, you remember the 1980s.
The Great North Woods Committee for the Arts will be bringing these and more of the hits of the 80s to the dance floor when it hosts its first Decade Dance Party at the Colebrook Country Club on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m.
“We’re excited to host this fun night of music from the era of MTV and Big Hair,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. “We’ll be using all the latest bells and whistles at the Colebrook Country Club’s recently expanded sound system and dancers will find plenty of room to dance the night away as we expand to the original dance area at the club.”
Jordan said that many people have been asking for an ’80s night and the regional performing arts organization decided to kick off its new Decade Dance Party series by recalling the big hits from 1980 to 1989. “We will also be doing a Sixties Night on Saturday, Feb. 15, and are now making plans for a Seventies night to follow later in the spring,” he said. “It’s your chance to dance to the tunes you grew up with.” And everyone is invited to dress in the styles of the decade if you wish.
