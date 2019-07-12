The Great North Woods Committee for the Arts (GNWCA), which is now in its 16th year of providing performing arts to the greater North Country, is welcoming two new members to its board of directors, Dean Woodard-Neary of Colebrook and Nancy Gray of Groveton.
Woodard-Neary brings to the board a youthful view of the arts. He is a 2010 graduate of Colebrook Academy, where he was an active member of the Colebrook Academy Concert Band and The Colebrook Academy Players. He has continued to support the arts after high school. “I’m excited to be able to be a part of GNWCA,” he said this week.
Gray joins the board and also has accepted the position of GNWCA treasurer. She and her husband Gordon owned and operated a dairy farm in Groveton for over 30 years, where they also raised their five children. Nancy Gray was an active member of the NH Farm Bureau, a 4-H Leader, a Director on the Board of Granite State Dairy Promotion, and served on the Northumberland School Board. For 12 years, she wrote and edited the “Farm & Forest Pages” for the Coos County Democrat. She is also the author of four books, which offer a glimpse into the life and work of the Grays’ farm family over the years.
Nancy Gray said she has always been an avid supporter of the arts, especially when her children were involved in music and drama.
Dean and Nancy join fellow directors Charlie Jordan of Clarksville, Terry Rosi of Colebrook, Larry Rappaport of Canaan, Vt., Tom Jordan of Clarksville, Gordon Gray of Groveton and Deb Sargent of Pittsburg.
The GNWCA purchased the former Our Lady of Grace Shrine in Columbia last year and today, along with the Carriage Lane Players, Connecticut River Artisans Group and a team of community minded people, are working to turn it into an Arts Center. The GNWCA, which had recently maintained a presence in the Williams Building in Colebrook, will be headquartered now at the new Arts Center on Route 3 in Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.