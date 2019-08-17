Great North Woods To Feature Le Vent Du Nord On Aug. 25

The award winning and highly acclaimed Francophone band Le Vent du Nord will be performing in Colebrook on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Trinity United Methodist Church. The concert is hosted by the Great North Woods Committee for the Arts and will start at 7 p.m.
Le Vent du Nord is a leading force in Quebec’s progressive Francophone folk movement. The group’s repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions. The Boston Herald reported, “Featuring button accordion, guitar and fiddle, the band’s sound is defined by the hurdy-gurdy, which adds an earthy, rough-hewn flavor to even the most buoyant dance tunes.”
Since its inception in August 2002, Le Vent du Nord has enjoyed meteoric success, performing well over 1,800 concerts over five continents and racking up several prestigious awards, including a Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros, two Junos (Canada’s Grammys), a Félix at ADISQ, a Canadian Folk Music Award, and Artist of the Year at the North American Folk Alliance Annual Gala.
The Great North Woods Committee for the Arts has been hosting shows in the North Country since 2004 and recently became the owners of the former Shrine of Our Lady of Grace property in Columbia; the organization is currently using portions of the property while restoration work is ongoing. Other venues in the region are also utilized to bring music to the audience. The Trinity United Methodist Church is on Bridge Street, just off Main Street in downtown Colebrook.
Tickets online at www.gnwca.org or at the door.
