BARTON — Plein Air Painters are invited by Greater Barton Arts to participate in a competition on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Registration is from 9-10 a.m. at Greater Barton Arts Center, 396 Main St. Painters will paint where they choose in the Village, at Crystal Lake, or the Falls, etc. Paintings will be hung “wet” at 4 p.m. and judged.
Reception and awards will be from 5-6 p.m. Cash prizes are being awarded, as well as a gift basket of arts supplies for best painting by a boy and a girl under 12. The registration fee includes lunch.
This event is part of Barton Art Weekend, a two-day event celebrating art that will feature art activities for kids, a “pop up” gallery of area artists, a silent auction, food, live music and more. More info is at greaterbartonarts.com, or at 802-525-3740.
