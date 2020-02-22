The Greensboro Free Library is offering workshops on zine making and writing for youth 12 and older on Tuesdays, Feb. 25 and March 10, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
A zine, pronounced “zeen” (just like the end of the word magazine), is a homemade publication. There are no set-in-stone rules for making zines. A zine can be about anything you’re interested in. Making a zine is all about self-expression and creativity.
The workshops will be led by author/educator Lassiter Williams of Barnet.
“These workshops are intended to be a low-pressure, creative outlet that encourage youth to use the power of their own imaginations to tell their stories in their own ways,” said Williams. “My goal is to bring the healing power of stories to kids. Stories are how the mind makes sense of the world.”
Williams has a BA in Creative Writing from Sarah Lawrence College and an MFA in Children’s Literature from Hollins University. She is the co-founder of Regent Street Press—a small press focused on publishing fiction for children who are dealing with issues of trauma and resilience. Her first YA novel, The Rage, was published in July, 2019.
The workshops are free and open to the public. Contact Youth Services Librarian Emily Purdy at greensborokids@gmail.com to sign up and/or ask questions.
