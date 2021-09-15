BARTON — A dream of a handful of local residents and artists to create a welcoming community space for Northeast Kingdom artists and artisans, and people from all walks of life to enjoy the arts, has come true on a hillside in the heart of this village.
The dream had started with a vision and some help from out-of-town volunteers who had created a similar arts community in another state, friends of town residents, Adrien and Ed Helm.
A small center was begun in 2014, then it was in a second location as it gathered more steam, and ultimately, in 2019, a grant awarded by the USDA Rural Development allowed the Greater Barton Arts nonprofit to purchase a charming, though in need of TLC, 1800s home with a wraparound porch and historic charm in spades, a former bed and breakfast built in 1843 and operated by a beloved town resident — Calliope Yfantopolis — who loved to cook there and charm her guests at the country inn.
This weekend will see the arts center hosting Barton Art Weekend, a fall festival and show filled with music, food, en plein air painting, a silent auction, a new art show inside the center and more all weekend long.
There will be an art show, silent auction and children’s activities along with tours of the historic home that the arts center now owns, as well as a Plein Air Competition.
Also, John & Denise Royer and Bob Wainwright will provide an outside concert from 1-3 p.m., and there will be local food available for purchase, along with free ice cream, all on Saturday.
A pop-up gallery and sale of art will also be featured as part of the celebration of local arts.
On Sunday, the event will continue with local food offerings, DJ Dodge providing music, the art show, silent auction and tours, as well as ongoing children’s activities.
Nonprofit Flourishing
Since forming, the tax-exempt 501(c)(3) group promotes the arts throughout the region.
With no rent nor mortgage and only upkeep (and renovation) costs and utilities to worry about, the all-volunteer run center’s board of directors, chaired by Adrien, an artist herself, has been able to expand its mission and vision to include a space for an entrepreneur who has a vision, but not a space with a computer and internet access, at no cost.
That space was recently gifted to a staffer from the Building Bright Futures young children’s network, and they are offering a donation in gratitude for the space, making it a win-win, noted the Helms.
Linda Michniewicz, the Caledonia, Essex and Orleans area regional coordinator for Building Bright Futures, who will occupy the office space within the arts center, said of the offer, “As a professional living in the NEK and working remotely with poor internet service, the Greater Barton Arts center has provided a flexible work space with great internet that allows me to be more productive in conducting my work!”
Adrien Helm explained that the goal was both for artists and artisans to have a space in which to share and collaborate, but also “to create more community space” for everything from hosting musical events, to memoir writing workshops and more.
On Friday nights the arts center hosts an open microphone night, said arts center treasurer, Dee McDowell.
Adrien describes McDowell, a retired Vermont State Court system staff member, as “an energizer bunny” working hard on behalf of the arts center nonprofit, saying she is working to expand membership, and on events to bring visitors in and help the center thrive.
At a recent open mic night, a local man played songs on his harmonica while his faithful Labrador Retriever sat nearby howling out the background vocals, volunteers said.
Getting people who live here and those who visit here to “take a second look at the Northeast Kingdom” and all the talent and inspiration that lies in these beautiful hills and mountains and valleys is the group’s desire, said Adrien, who with her sister is a plein air painter and has hosted a plein air painting competition at the height of the leaf-peeping season in Barton in the past. “The area is full of artists,” she said.
You Can’t Spell Barton Without A-R-T
The group is fond of pointing out that you can’t spell the town’s name of Barton without ART.
Adrien said the NEK is in her and her family’s hearts, and the striking beauty is often coupled with difficulty and a high rate of poverty, noting, “Art can really enrich the dark moments” of life. She noted of the growing arts center and its place in the community, “We see art as an engine of economic growth and Lord knows the area needs more economic stimulation.”
With the help of local volunteers in addition to interns and AmeriCorps members, the center is growing and achieving the vision it laid out, the three directors explained.
The Helms and McDowell point to five artists who recently moved to the area, amid the resettling pattern that has been prompted during the pandemic, seeing local real estate sales go up and people discovering the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and how special it is. Adrien has family roots in the NEK going back generations.
The Old Stone House Museum gifted the arts center a surplus chair lift so that the second floor is accessible, and a ramp at the entry beckons; the arts center is working to become ADA-compliant with plans for entrance and rest room upgrades, said the Helms.
Diverse Community Needs Served
A couple who lived nearby and had an extensive collection of art books — he was an architect and she an artist — bequeathed their library of art books to the arts center, and the volunteers are at work creating a loaning library to share the resource, whose books line multiple bookcases in an upstairs room.
The center, located at 396 Main St., has a first-floor gallery on the walls of several rooms, with artwork for sale and ready for pickup at the exhibits’ end. There is a commercial kitchen in the process of being revived, a WiFi café, a new welcome center/gift shop being created this summer to serve as a visitors’ station and to share word of the many local artists working in the nearby countryside, including their studio locations, hours and more.
Also upstairs in the art center is a space for Ed Helm’s passion — public access television — where NEK-TV 17 has a studio link and the public can use the space to create local public television, “an under-utilized resource” in Ed’s view.
There is also a frame shop, a new cooperative extension of the arts center and made possible through the acquisition of a former professional frame shop in Newport. The shop’s supplies were acquired by the center and will make it possible to allow local artists to frame their works on-site at a fraction of the cost of professional framing, and to allow them to then sell their artwork for more affordable prices, explained the Helms.
The center has created a welcoming community for artists and artisans, and for the entire community to enjoy. Adrien says, “Art is so often a solitary endeavor,” and through the arts center, a shared space that is open for all has been built in Barton for everyone to enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.