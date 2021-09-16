LUNENBURG — The Top of the Common Committee invites residents of Lunenburg, neighboring communities, visitors to the area, and those just passing through, to drop by Lunenburg Common on Saturday, Sept. 18 for their annual community potluck meal. The Common is located on Rt. 2 in the center of town.
“Grub on the Green,” as it has come to be called, will take place from noon-2 p.m. As with any potluck meal, those attending are asked to bring some food of their choice to share. There will be electrical outlets to accommodate some crock-pots, and large bowls for chips. The committee will provide paper goods, drinks, desserts, and some picnic tables. Live music will be played by the band Comfort Country. There are open spaces away from the eating area for yard games, and the school playground is adjacent to the Common. A portable restroom is nearby.
There are small volunteer tasks before, during or after the meal, and volunteer help is welcomed. For more information about the day contact the TOCC at questions@topofthecommon.org or call Dianne at 802-751-9279.
