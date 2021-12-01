Guest Curator Farlice To Host Christmas Day Catamount Film Screening

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has announced a free, guest-curated screening of French film, “King of Hearts,” on Christmas, Dec. 25 at 6 p.m.
The screening is part of a monthly series in which Catamount Arts invites community members to curate and lead discussions around two films of their choosing. December’s guest curator is Robert Farlice, who also curated an earlier series.
King of Hearts, starring Alan Bates and Genevieve Bujold, is about a French village that is abandoned during World War I upon the arrival of German troops. Unfortunately, residents of the town’s insane asylum are all left behind to fend for themselves.
Holed up with the asylum residents is Private Charles Plumpick, hiding there after being discovered and chased by Germans while he was on a mission to dismantle a bomb planted in the town. Plumpick feels obligated to rescue the inmates and lead them safely out of the village, but they are afraid to leave, preferring instead to crown him King of Hearts and rebuild society on their own.
Farlice describes the quirky film as unexpectedly warm and funny. The L.A. Times concurs, calling the newly-restored (as of 2018) film a “surrealistic jewel of a comedy.” Upon its release in 1966, the film played in theaters for as long as five years, making it one of the most popular foreign films of all time, but it’s not all madcap hijinks. It’s also been dubbed a deeply affecting tragicomedy with a stirring message and a startling, sobering denouement.
Farlice will preface the screening with some background context and then host a discussion following the film. He has a significant film and television background, and was for 30 years an academic advisor for San Francisco State’s Educational Opportunity Program. He ran the EOP’s media unit developing projects for the program and lectured in Cinema Studies.
Farlice’s two main interests are Third World cinema and Film Noir. “I really like to delve deeper into a film than just watching it,” Farlice says. “There are so many aspects to the development and production of a film. I approach my presentations so that a viewer can get a deeper understanding of the intent and meaning of a film.”
The Catamount Arts Community Film Series shows films at the Arts Center at 115 Eastern Ave. every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Masks must be worn inside, and a valid ID plus proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the event are required. For more information, visit catamountarts.org.
