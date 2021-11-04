ST. JOHNSBURY — Guest Curator Peter Schweigert has selected two films for November screenings at Catamount Arts: Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s and Marc Caro’s dark comedy “Delicatessen,” and F.W. Murnau’s “Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans.” Schweigert is the third community member to curate a monthly multi-film screening at the Arts Center. Screenings of both movies will be free.
“Delicatessen,” screening Nov. 10 at 6 p.m., features cannibals, clowns, food, life, death, love, and a musical saw in a gorgeous, grotesque romp through a post-apocalyptic world. In a dystopian French city where meat is the only meaningful currency, a butcher landlord (Jean-Claude Dreyfus) hires a former circus clown (Dominique Pinon) as a handyman.
The clown discovers among his new neighbors a strange old man in a room full of frogs and a nearsighted cellist who, like the butcher landlord, sets her sights on the newcomer, but with dramatically different intent.
“A nightmare comedy,” reports Michael Wilmington of the Los Angeles Times, “with a childlike sense of gravity, (the movie) adopts a bizarre, playful tone … with a wistful, wackily innocent eye.” The movie, in French with English subtitles, is a cult classic rarely seen on the big screen since its 1991 release.
The second film in this month’s curated series, “Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans,” is one of two movies awarded Best Picture in the very first Academy Awards ceremony. A lyrical and poetic fable, “Sunrise” explores the relationship among archetypal characters known simply as The Man, The Woman, and The Woman from the City.
“One of the silent era’s final hurrahs,” raves Pamela Hutchinson for The Guardian, “Sunrise” was created by German director F.W. Murnau, whose exorbitant budget and total free rein resulted in gorgeous, moody lighting, sweeping camera work, and lush, expressive performances. Catamount’s screening of “Sunrise,” on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m., is a rare opportunity to get swept away by this silent, black-and-white 1927 classic in a theater.
Schweigert has degrees in art history and film studies, and has taught in school on the East and West coasts. After jettisoning a life in academia, he found himself in St. Johnsbury where he lives with his family and keeps busy as a stay-at-home dad.
Attendance at Catamount Arts film events requires masks and proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of show time. For more information on these and other film events at Catamount, visit catamountarts.org or call (802) 745-2600.
