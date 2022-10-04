Guildhall Cabin Fever Concert Series Returns

The Guildhall Cabin Fever Concert Series will return to its original location and present a local favorite country band “Comfort Country ” for the first show of the 2022 season.
This concert will be held at the Guild Hall on the common in Guildhall on Saturday, October 8 at 6:30 pm.
From its beginnings in January of 2012, the Cabin Fever shows have encouraged local musicians to come out and share their talents before a live audience. Splitting the evening between an open mic session and a featured performer, each monthly show provides great entertainment for all ages.
This month’s featured performers, ” Comfort Country ” have been making music all over the North Country of New Hampshire and Vermont - from Pittsburg to Lisbon, Island Pond to Peacham and everywhere in between. The four members share a life-long passion for music and they love most of all to share that excitement with their friends, new and old, in the audience.
Featuring Joanne Gilman from Lunenburg, Lee Baker from Lancaster, Tim Berry and Suzan Derby from East Concord, the songs of Patsy Cline, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson and Alison Krauss will be sung for your delight.
Donations taken at the door will be shared with local organizations and refreshments will be available.
For more information, please call the organizer of this event at 802-695-1305
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.