The second Saturday of January in the year 2020 brings the Guildhall Cabin Fever Concert Series into it’s seventh season of sharing the love of music with the north country.
From it’s beginnings in January of 2013 with the Fireside Fiddlers, Katie Rose, Suzan Shute, Kerry Smith, Tim Berry and Russell Beck, many a fine evening has been spent enjoying all of the artists who have come to grace the stage at the historic Guild Hall.
Join them this month as they celebrate with the band “Comfort Country” who offer a great blend of country, bluegrass, oldies, and a bit of gospel. “Classic music, good friends” is their motto, and it certainly holds true as they share their love of the music that brought them together.
Come hear Lee Baker, Joanne Gilman, Tim Berry and Suzan Shute on Saturday, January 11th beginning at 6:30 pm. The Guildhall is located at 13 Courthouse Drive on the Common in beautiful Guildhall, Vermont.
All are welcome. Donations will be accepted at the door to benefit a local organization, refreshments will be served and a 50:50 raffle drawn. The Cabin Fever Concerts are a wonderful way to get out of the house and see your friends and neighbors during the colder months, come join in for a fun evening on the town.
