Gurthrie Girls Play June 16 Show In Littleton

LITTLETON, N.H. — After years of supporting Arlo Guthrie, their folk-singing, guitar-picking, storytelling father, Cathy and Sarah Lee Guthrie have made their way to center stage as the Guthrie Girls. They appear this Friday, June 16 at the Loading Dock in Littleton. Backed up by the Rear Defrosters, doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the all-ages show.
They bring new songs and stories of their own to share in a style of music that leans toward country with folk roots. They carry the same melodic wit, charm and insight as their famous kin, “and their new music is a continuous river that flows from great creative musical traditions,” says the Loading Dock’s Jason Tors. “Back in the day it was Woody [Guthrie] who played fiddle and guitar in the honky-tonks; Arlo wasn’t known as the ‘Last of the Brooklyn Cowboys’ for nothing. His ‘Son of the Wind’ and Dillards sessions offer evidence.”
The Guthrie Girls have a sound all their own. They have planted their new roots in the Lone Star state of Texas, and shake up their folk music pedigree with harmony-driven country-laced songs and a band worthy of their origins, with influences of family and friends like Hoyt Axton & cousin Jack Guthrie.
Opening band The Rear Defrosters “are the best little honky tonk band that you’ve never heard of,” Tors points out. Since their founding in 2012, the Brattleboro-based band has played hundreds of shows in its native New England, from dive bars to barn dances, DIY pop-up shows to town squares, and state fairgrounds to hippie music festivals.
In 2022, under the direction of pedal steel guitarist and singer Rebecca Branson-Jones, the band founded Neon Rainbow, an occasional queer honky tonk and gender-neutral square-dance series in the Brattleboro area.
