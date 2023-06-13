Gurthrie Girls Play June 16 Show In Littleton

The Guthrie Girls, Cathy and Sarah Lee Guthrie, play a June 16 show at the Loading Dock in Littleton. (Contributed photo)

LITTLETON, N.H. — After years of supporting Arlo Guthrie, their folk-singing, guitar-picking, storytelling father, Cathy and Sarah Lee Guthrie have made their way to center stage as the Guthrie Girls. They appear this Friday, June 16 at the Loading Dock in Littleton. Backed up by the Rear Defrosters, doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the all-ages show.

