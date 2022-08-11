Haitian Musician Vox Sambou Plays Aug. 21 At Dog Mtn.

ST. JOHNSBURY — Haitian-born musician Vox Sambou, who plays Dog Mountain Aug. 21, writes and performs in Creole, French, English, Spanish, and Portuguese, blending traditional Haitian rhythms and Afro-Latin elements with reggae, Afro-beat, and hip-hop.
Now a Montreal resident, Vox Sambou has performed at the Kennedy Center, and been awarded Best of Montreal (with Nomadic Massive) and the Stingray Music Star Prize. He is a founding member of Solid’Ayiti, an artist/activist initiative working toward long-term solidarity between Montreal and social justice efforts in Haiti, and is the director of the Youth House of the Côte-des-Neiges, a Montreal nonprofit serving at-risk teenagers. He draws no distinction between his work as a musician and his work as an activist for social equity.
It’s part of the Catamount Arts Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. Dogs are welcome at Dog Mountain concerts at Dog Mountain, but no outdoor alcohol is permitted. Patrons are welcome to bring food. New switchback footpaths provide easier passage from the parking area to the concert green. Parking is also available at Fairbanks Scales on Portland Street, where patrons can board a shuttle up to the concert grounds. More information is at catamounarts.org.
This engagement of Vox Sambou is made possible through Performing Arts Global Exchange, a program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.