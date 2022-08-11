Haitian Musician Vox Sambou Plays Aug. 21 At Dog Mtn.

Vox Sambou plays Aug. 21 at Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury. (Contributed photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Haitian-born musician Vox Sambou, who plays Dog Mountain Aug. 21, writes and performs in Creole, French, English, Spanish, and Portuguese, blending traditional Haitian rhythms and Afro-Latin elements with reggae, Afro-beat, and hip-hop.

