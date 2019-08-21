To observe the 50th anniversary of the installation of the sculpture “Etruscan Stripes” at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, an exhibit about the piece and other art by Hank Jensen will run Sept. 3-27 at Quimby Gallery on campus.
A discussion of Jensen’s work and the construction of “Etruscan Stripes” will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Burke Mountain Room at Samuel Read Hall Library. The discussion, a reception at 3 p.m. Sept. 21 at the gallery, and the exhibit, “Hank Jensen: Figure and Space,” are free for the public.
Jensen, who died in 1999, was commissioned in 1968 to build the 7 1/2-ton, 10-foot-high sculpture, funded by the Vermont State Colleges System and Vermont Council on the Arts. He spent the winter of 1969-70 in residence at what was then Lyndon State College to build a full-size plywood model. Jensen finished the steel version at the Marshfield home of Chet Cole, a designer-craftsman, master welder and glassblower who collaborated in the construction. Cole died in 2017.
The outdoor sculpture sits between Alexander Twilight Theatre and the Theodore N. Vail Center.
The Quimby Gallery exhibit will feature studies for the finished sculpture, a film and photos documenting its construction and the transporting of the piece from Marshfield to the college, and other artwork by Jensen.
Quimby Gallery is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.