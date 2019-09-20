On Thursday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m., the Jeudevine Memorial Library will welcome Kevin of 802 Reptiles with his reptile friends for a visit.
Kids will learn where each reptile is from and what its habitat is like. They will also learn how reptiles contribute to a healthy ecosystem, snake secrets, and why one of them is called a Blue-Tongued Skink. The second half of the presentation is for questions from the audience and at the end everyone will be able to line up single file, sit in a chair, and have their picture taken holding one of the animals if they would like.
This program will be held at the Memorial Building, across the street from the library, on the top floor. The Memorial Building is an accessible building.
For more information, call the Jeudevine Memorial Library at 472-5948 or visit our web site at jeudevinememoriallibrary.org. The library is located at 93 Main Street in Hardwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.