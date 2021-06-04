Hardwick Workshops To Result In Kid-powered Fair

EAST HARDWICK — Puppeteers Justin Lander and Rose Friedman (of Modern Times Theater and Vermont Vaudeville) are holding a week of free workshops to prepare for East Hardwick Children’s Parade events on June 12.
Workshop participants will build a kid-powered street fair, creating carnival booths, games and roving performances, to be presented at the end of the parade. The workshops will take place June 7-11 from 2:30-4 p.m. at the East Hardwick Grange (88 East Church St).
All workshops, as well as the parade itself, will follow Vermont’s current COVID-19 guidelines. For more information and to sign up, contact Rose or Justin at moderntimestheater@gmail.com or call 472-8987. This project is sponsored in part by a grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Green Mountain Fund Grant.
