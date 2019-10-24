Join Littleton Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. for an evening of spooky and strange stories from the mountains of New Hampshire, presented by Haunted Hikes of New Hampshire author Marianne O’Connor. Haunted Hikes of New Hampshire was recently reissued in its 2nd edition with all new hikes and stories.
Is Sasquatch real? Did a UFO land in New Hampshire? Are ghosts real? Get ready for an evening of spooky stories that seek to answer these questions and more. O’Connor’s interactive program is free and for all ages. For more information contact the library at 444-5741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.