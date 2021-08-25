HAVERHILL, N.H. — The Haverhill Historical Society is hosting a presentation by Michelle Arnosky Sherburne, “A Look at Local Civil War Stories,” Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. at Alumni Hall (75 Court St.) in Haverhill Corner. The venue is handicapped accessible.
Sherburne, a Newbury author, has done extensive research of the Civil War based on soldiers’ journals and letters, thus the personal perspective of the soldiers’ own words. Sherburne will share how New Hampshire and Vermont soldiers represented different aspects of the war – Dr. Williams Child, surgeon during the war; the George brothers in Newbury; a Sherburne ancestor from Peacham who survived Andersonville Prison; and a new discovery of war letters and orders found in a Piermont home.
Apart from this presentation, Sherburne has researched and written more specifically on other Civil War topics: the St. Albans Raid, the Lincoln Assassination Conspirators and the Andersonville Prison as they relate locally. Included in this presentation will be a review of local Civil War monuments.
For more information contact Roger Warren at (603) 787-2446 or wroger825@gmail.com.
