GREENSBORO — Creativity and community collide at Highland Center for the Arts (HCA) during the WonderArts Sip ‘n Share nights.
Enjoy a refreshment and sit back with friends new and old to make, mend, and create with some of the community’s most knowledgeable teachers. The newest addition to this series will be held Thursday, Dec. 3 from 6–7:30 p.m., to learn the art of block printing with instructor Alida Farrell.
Students in the class will be introduced to the basic tools and techniques needed to create a block printed holiday card. Beginning with the basics of safety, the class will cover the full process of designing, transferring, carving, and printing an image onto paper. “You’ll leave the class with your own one of a kind hand-carved rubber block stamp, festive paper cards, as well as the knowledge and power to create more prints at home,” said WonderArts Executive Director Carol Fairbank.
