Heliand Consort’s 13th season continues with Winter Gathering on February 21-23, a series of three programs in which music and poetry inspired by this darkest of seasons are seamlessly knit together. Heliand’s “Gathering” series offers listeners an hour in community to reflect on each of the seasons in New England as heard in folk music, popular songs, chamber music and poetry. The Vermont ensemble performs Winter Gathering at Middlebury Community Music Center on 2/21 at 7:30 pm, at Ahaveth Gerim Synagogue in Burlington’s North End on 2/22 at 7:30 pm, and at York Street Meeting House in Lyndon on 2/23 at 3 pm.
Winter Gathering includes selections from Vivaldi’s “Winter,” Waldteufel’s “Skaters Waltz”, a Troika (or sleigh ride) by Prokofiev, Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and others. Winter songs include Vermont composer Don Jamison’s “Stars” and “Night Song” and Graeme Miles’ “When the Snows of Winter Fall.” The featured artwork for Winter Gathering is “Stars,” a block print by Lyndonville artist, Mary Simpson.
Heliand’s Gathering series was inspired by the success of the ensemble’s “Kindred Spirits” program, introduced last year, in which the music of Johannes Brahms, Clara Schumann, and Robert Schumann is juxtaposed with readings from their letters to one another, letters which illuminate the deep friendship between the three, in addition to highlighting each composer’s significant contribution to the musical landscape.
“Audiences have responded so enthusiastically to the mix of music and letters,” reports oboist Katie Oprea. “We’ve been experimenting with moving fluidly between the chamber music and readings to create a more theatrical experience for the audience and performers. It’s been magical.”
“Our first test of this ‘Gathering’ idea was our Summer Gathering tour last July, which was very well received. Hearing poetry selections read by so many different voices in each community was especially meaningful,” says bassoonist Rachael Elliott, a founding member of Heliand Consort who grew up in Lyndon.
Heliand Consort (pronounced “hell-ee-und”) is a woodwind and piano ensemble of native Vermonters or longtime residents featuring flutist Berta Frank, oboist Katie Oprea, clarinetist Elisabeth LeBlanc, bassoonist Rachael Elliott, and pianist Cynthia Huard. Now in its 13th season, the group has appeared throughout Vermont and in New Hampshire, upstate New York, and three tours of North Carolina.
Heliand Consort’s “Winter Gathering” tour dates are: February 21 at 7:30 pm at Middlebury Community Music Center, February 22 at 7:30 pm at Ahaveth Gerim Synagogue in Burlington, and February 23 at 3 pm at York Street Meeting House in Lyndon. The concerts are admission by donation and accessible to the public. Children and families are welcome. For more details, visit www.heliandconsort.org or call (802) 535-6244.
