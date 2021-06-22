Heliand Consort To Perform At York Street Meeting House

The Heliand Consort returns to the York Street Meeting House, 153 York Street in Lyndon, on Wednesday, June 30th at 7:30 pm.
The Vermont-based chamber music ensemble performs chamber music and songs inspired by the natural world, from the oceans, to the creatures, to the verdant green which surrounds us. Music of Australian composer and community activist, Padma Newsome, is featured prominently. Newsome’s songs speak to the fragile coastal ecosystem of his hometown of Mallacoota, still healing from the devastating 2019/2020 bushfires.
The program also includes works by Amy Beach, Jenni Brandon, Robert Schumann, and others.
The featured Vermont artist for Heliand Consort’s summer program is Caroline Tavelli-Abar, whose “the Universe in a Sparkle” (2017) inspires the theme of this program and speaks to the impossible mystery and beauty of our existence and the transience of our human moment within it. For more on Caroline and her work, please visit her website: carolinetavelli-abar.com.
This performance marks Heliand Consort’s return to live, in-person concerts for the first time in over sixteen months. Now in their 14th season, “Universe in a Sparkle” will feature flutist Berta Frank, oboist Katie Oprea, bassoonist and Lyndon native, Rachael Elliott, and pianist Cynthia Huard. For more information on the ensemble and their activities, please visit http://heliandconsort.org .
Admission is by donation.
