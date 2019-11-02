GREENSBORO — November at the Highland Center for the Arts offers wellness and workshops, Sunday Afternoon screenings and pre-holiday crafting.
Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m.: Central Vermont Comedy and Music Showcase – A spirited event featuring the Larkspurs playing American Roots music, acoustic rock with the Carter Glass band, Liz Thompson’s stand-up comedy, Lilith’s melodies and heartfelt lyrics, and Kathleen Kanz, winner of Vermont’s Funniest Comedian award.
Nov. 9, 7 p.m.: Bernie Lussier, the Craftsbury Vibrations & Friends – With a blend of up-tempo country, rock, pop and square dances.
Nov. 14, 11 a.m.: Cashore Marionettes Performing Simple Gifts – The Cashore Marionettes redefine the art of puppetry in Simple Gifts, a series of touching vignettes with poignant scenes from everyday life, set to music: an entertaining and sensitive vision of being human.
Nov. 21 and 22, 7 p.m., Nov. 23, 3 p.m.: Hazen Drama Club: Once Upon a Mattress. It’s a rollicking tale of challenge and deceit where, in true fairy tale form, all’s well that ends well.
Sunday Afternoons at HCA
No. 3, 3 p.m.: Best of the Vermont International Film Festival: Non-Fiction.
Nov. 10, 3 p.m.: Best of the Vermont International Film Festival: Toni Morrison, The Pieces I Am.
No. 24, noon: Holiday Ornament Workshop with Penny Hewitt – Adults and inspired teens will learn Scandinavian and Russian basketry techniques to craft gifts from local, responsibly harvested strips of the paper birch tree’s inner bark. Pre-registration required; enrollment limited. Contact the Box Office to register.
In the Gallery
Robert Mallory Klein Exhibit “The Character of the Kingdom.” – In 1991 Robert Mallory Klein, a retired diplomat living in Elmore, painted the routine places of the Northeast Kingdom, capturing history and documenting life through enduring images. The exhibit runs through Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.