Highland Center For The Arts Mobilizes Musicians To Battle Cancer

Siblings Mavis and Roy MacNeil will join other talented musicians for a concert at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro on March 11 to benefit the Lamoille Area Cancer Network. (Contributed Photo by Rachel Kane)

On Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m., the Highland Center for the Arts will be hosting what is perhaps the greatest gathering of musical talent, all in one place, in the history of Northeastern Vermont.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.