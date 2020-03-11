Hiroya Tsukamoto, Fingerstyle Guitarist, to perform at York Street Meeting House

Internationally acclaimed guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto, an innovative guitarist who fuses folk, jazz, and world music, will perform at the York Street Meeting House, 153 York Street in Lyndon at 7:00 pm this Friday, March 13.
Born and raised in Japan, Tsukamoto attended Berklee College of music. “His brand of fingerstyle guitar is so intricate, and so blazingly fast at the same time, I kept imagining how many clones I would need to make of myself to accurately replicate his sound” wrote Trevor Lewis of the Rochester City News.
Tsukamoto has headlined concerts throughout the U.S. as well as internationally, including the Blue Note in New York and Japanese National Television. Most recently, Hiroya won 2nd place in International Finger Style Guitar Championship in 2018.
Minor 7th (Acoustic Guitar Reviews) says “HiroyaTsukamoto plays with fluid mastery, pristine tone, and great warmth. “Hiroya Tsukamoto takes us to an impressionistic journey ” says the Boston Herald.
